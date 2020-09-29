Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA cannot tax itself into prosperity

The government must put the state over the party to resuscitate the economy

29 September 2020 - 12:14
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The National Treasury ought to be charting the course vis-à-vis SA’s economic strategies. Time is of the essence; there is no longer the luxury of having endless debates on race, or ideological disputes about economic policy. Urgent and rational steps based solely on logical reasoning must be taken to avoid an economic wasteland scenario.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni must be allowed to do what needs to be done to resuscitate the economy, ideology notwithstanding. Without wanting to get entangled in the internal strife of the governing party, the government must prioritise the state over the party and do what is within in its gamut to stave off further economic contraction.

The economy is in a precarious position and faces perplexing structural challenges that cannot possibly be addressed overnight. Expedient modus operandi that pave the way for greater sustainable models of growth should be the principal approach, which is easier said than done.

One thing is for certain though — we cannot tax our way into prosperity, especially given that the SA tax base has been decimated, shrinking significantly over the past decade.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

With little to no economic growth in SA, investors need diversified portfolios

The inflexibility of the local labour market means we probably have not yet seen the full extent of unemployment
Opinion
12 hours ago

Moody’s keeps tabs on fiscal juggling

Agency scrutinises SA’s sense of urgency and exit strategy from Covid -19 support measures
Economy
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Old habits die hard in Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Time for Zondo to be tough on Zuma
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Toxic brew of ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: The incredible journey of Mosebenzi Zwane
Opinion
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA defies Sascoc, gives ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: UK’s Covid woes a caution for sodden SA

Opinion / Columnists

Lessons from South Korea on mobilising a country’s citizenry

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.