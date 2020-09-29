LETTER: Competence not race-based redress is needed now

Your editorial opinion stated, correctly, that failing municipalities must get the basics right (“Municipalities must get the basics right”, September 28).

They must govern better, and provide value to their residents.

The question is how to do this. It seems glaringly obvious that the fundamental problem is a lack of skills. Due to previous discrimination, minorities in SA have a disproportionate share of skills and competence. Is this not both the root and the solution to the problem?

Surely, in these perilous times we should abandon our obsession with race? Now is the time to join the DA in supporting ability and competence as the only criteria for appointments to high office. Can we afford to do otherwise?

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

