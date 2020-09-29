Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Competence not race-based redress is needed now

The fundamental problem plaguing municipalities is a lack of skills

29 September 2020 - 12:38
Some municipalities lose up to 80% of their bulk water through leaking infrastructure. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Some municipalities lose up to 80% of their bulk water through leaking infrastructure. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Your editorial opinion stated, correctly, that failing municipalities must get the basics right (“Municipalities must get the basics right”, September 28).

They must govern better, and provide value to their residents.

The question is how to do this. It seems glaringly obvious that the fundamental problem is a lack of skills. Due to previous discrimination, minorities in SA have a disproportionate share of skills and competence. Is this not both the root and the solution to the problem?

Surely, in these perilous times we should abandon our obsession with race? Now is the time to join the DA in supporting ability and competence as the only criteria for appointments to high office. Can we afford to do otherwise?

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

LETTER: The need to accept multiracialism

Tony Leon’s concept of nonracialism refers to the disapproval of racism and racist language
Opinion
1 week ago

BEE is a form of race discrimination, but can the DA do better?

The DA’s new policy would be based on merit and using the private sector as the engine for growth — it would not be, nor should want to be, simply a ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

