LETTER: Minimum wage is self-defeating

Almost half of people who are able to work ‘earn’ R0 an hour because they can’t find jobs

24 September 2020 - 15:37
Unfortunately, unions in SA have a long history of using their members as cannon fodder (“Numsa needs to view Comair deal as a long-haul trip”, September 22).

More often than not, when I engage with union officials to explain that their demands would destroy the entire business, their stock answer is that “an injury to one is an injury to all”. This means that if one person is going to earn less they would rather have no-one earn anything at all.

The introduction of a national minimum wage in SA is estimated to have caused almost 1-million people to lose their jobs. Despite the Treasury warning us this would happen, the unions are still pushing for higher and higher minimum wages.

The reality is that this is a race to the bottom. The real minimum wage in SA, “earned” by the almost 50% of those who are able to work but can’t find jobs, is R0 per hour.

Michael Bagraim, Via e-mail

