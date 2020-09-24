LETTER : ANC-led state is decidedly undecided

In 2019, Business Day columnist Michael Morris lamented what he described as the “state of changelessness” in SA political, economic and societal establishments (“ANC, EFF and DA are equally at sea while SA sinks”, October 6). Now, nearly a year later, he could have penned the same sentiment.

On top of the pandemics of Covid-19, corruption, gender-based violence and the ills of economic recession and crime, we are subject to a state of postponement, prevarication and procrastination from the government that threatens our country’s momentum towards economic recovery and our citizens well being. We are stagnating.

Daily we are subject to media releases, political briefings, presidential and ministerial announcements, government department and state enterprise spokespersons’ statements and other reports that include words and phrases such as “postponement”, “judgment reserved”, “subject to further ongoing investigation and consultation”, “referred to [this or that] committee or commission”, “in due course”, “awaiting the outcome of”, “deadline extended”.

We are living in a culture, to use Winston Churchill’s words, of “being decided only to be undecided” and need to heed John Wayne, who said “the only way to get started is to quit talking and get started”.

The time for compacting, consultation and compromise has way past gone. This ANC-led government must get off its backside, take real action or step down.

David Gant

Kenilworth

