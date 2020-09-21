Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s add to Prasa security plan

While insourcing of 3,100 security officers is welcome, more are required in these times of high crime

21 September 2020 - 14:24
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH

The announcement that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) will insource 3,100 security officers is a welcome — though overdue — first step towards refounding the SA Railway Police, which former president PW Botha abolished in 1986.

The next step is to note that the old railway police totalled 16,000 service personnel, not a mere 3,100. There is no indication that the Prasa rail enforcement unit will deploy drones and thermal cameras, but even if it did the situation demands the return of all 16,000 guards in the current situation of high copper crime.

In addition to those 16,000 guards, the railways also used to employ linesmen patrolling the tracks. The recent theft of tracks means there is an urgent need to bring back the linesmen. The future of the working class, and much of the middle class, depends on rail commuter transport being revived.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Fikile Mbalula unveils security plan to stop theft and vandalism of Prasa assets

The rail agency, which has had five turnaround strategies implemented since its creation in 2009, registered irregular expenditure of R27.2bn in ...
National
5 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Operation Vulindlela: more sleight of hand than magic wand

With the new project, the finance minister has simply created another expectation he will struggle to fulfil. It also exposes the limits of the ...
Opinion
6 days ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: Mr Fixit isn’t fixing anything

You would imagine that repairing the rail system, which moves 2-million passengers every day, would be a priority — but clearly this isn’t the case
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SAA debacle could be fatal for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BRYAN ROSTON: DA shoots itself in the foot by ...
Opinion
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Hard to tell where SAA’s flight ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Emergency remote teaching has changed higher ...
Opinion
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Rhodes University stubbornly ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Acsa executive Badisa Matshego appointed interim head of Prasa

National

Treasury says it will meet deadline to appoint accounting authority at Prasa

National

Appointment of Prasa administrator is unlawful, says judge

National

Iron lady: Transnet CEO Portia Derby means business

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.