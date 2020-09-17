LETTER: Pension funds are not for risky government projects

The old SAA as we know it has experienced critical financial problems for many years due to bad management. The ANC government has been pouring taxpayers' money into an ever-increasing debt hole without any success.

A rescue team was called in to assist and recommend a way forward because government is experiencing major financial problems and it could not afford to subsidise the losses of the old SAA any longer. After a lot of pressure by labour unions and the government, the rescue team recommended the creation of a new, smaller SAA out of the old one. However, there are no publicly known recommendations as to how the smaller SAA will or can be financed.

Details are scant, but it seems there are talks behind closed doors to find suitable private and equity financiers to invest in the smaller SAA because the government of the day is not in a position to carry the burden. Private financiers and fund managers are in a position to decide where to invest based on risks and expected returns.

However, the fear of quite a number of Government Employees Pension Fund pensioners is that the government will put political pressure on the GEPF's trustees and the Public Investment Corporation to force investment in the new SAA. The GEPF funds comprise monthly contributions made by past and present government officials towards a pension on their retirement, and are not there to finance risky government projects or state-owned entities.

There are still uninformed representatives of labour organisation, advisers to government, politicians and journalists who are of the opinion that the GEPF is there to fund projects that are regarded as too risky for investment by private investors. If it was to invest in the new, smaller SAA, with no proven record of financial success, the people at risk will be the government employees who depend on a secured and stable pension on their retirement.

Gerrit Erasmus

Bellville

