LETTER: Yes to a basic income grant — with strings

All South Africans should support the op-ed from the Black Sash and Mary Burton calling for a basic income grant to all South Africans and residents (“Why all South Africans should back a basic income grant”, September 13).

However, I would suggest one revision to the idea. Every able-bodied person who receives such a grant and is unemployed should be required in return to perform some community service. This could range from guarding school toilets to uprooting alien vegetation.

The concept is that instead of a dependency mindset we establish the principle of social solidarity or social cohesion — an exchange of services.

Keith Gottschalk, Claremont

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.