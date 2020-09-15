Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Hollywood moral brigade’s blind spot

15 September 2020 - 18:07
The glitzy spectacle of the annual Academy Awards has always been an exotic exercise in self-congratulation and hypocrisy. However, what has changed since the “Weinstein moment” is that Hollywood appears, rather belatedly, to have found its moral compass — outing sexual abusers and now championing the cause of transformation. Women, LGBTQ, racial or ethnic groups, the disabled ... all very laudable.

With such zealous moral introspection it is puzzling that there is no place to be found for the innocent victims of the US’s long-standing addiction to waging war. The destruction of countries that do not pose any threat to America, and the death of thousands of civilians, does not appear to be of any concern to the Hollywood moral brigade.

What is not commonly known is that many war films have Hollywood and the Pentagon working together. For the right kind of war film the Pentagon’s “support” comes in the form of allowing access to, and the use of, US army bases, advanced military equipment and technical advice. The sole criterion being that the film’s message should be patriotically American, and that it should glorify warfare. So that’s OK then.

Brian van der Vijver,Via e-mail

