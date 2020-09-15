Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC should recognise land title

SA will need foreign largesse to survive if expropriation without compensation is introduced

15 September 2020 - 16:42
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has said our economy may fall more than 7% this year, and the tax take will be down R300bn. Is it too much to ask under these circumstances that the ANC abandon its threats to land title, especially expropriation without compensation (EWC)?

It’s a cliché that we are at the economic crossroads, but it remains true. Introduce EWC and we become a third-world country, dependent on foreign largesse to survive. Recognise that land title is the foundation of all first world economies, and we thrive.

If we grow at 5% (half the growth rate of China over 30 years) we will double our economy in 15 years. We will then be among the top 20 wealthiest nations in terms of GDP, on a par with Switzerland.

If we want to join the top 20 — note that the ANC has never expressed that ambition — we need safe title. Or perhaps our political leaders would prefer to rule over a third-world country?

Willem Cronje,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Property rights and the rule of law the wisest way forward

Land invasions and expropriation will kill investment and breed mass insecurity
Opinion
1 week ago

Evictions ruling a tinderbox for Cape Town

The rights of those without the means to go to court will be trampled
Opinion
1 week ago

Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers who have not been compensated

The deal applies only to about 200 farmers who were protected by agreements between Zimbabwe and other countries at the time the state acquired the ...
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Will Covid-19 kill off Sandton and other swish ...
Opinion
2.
BUSI MAVUSO: A most welcome change of pace
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: ANC’s Zimbabwe flight
Opinion
4.
Why all South Africans should back a basic income ...
Opinion
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: SA is out of money and out of ideas
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ANDILE NTINGI: After 22 years, state still has not upgraded land rights in ...

Opinion

Protect older people now, or children in the future?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.