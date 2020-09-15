LETTER: ANC should recognise land title

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has said our economy may fall more than 7% this year, and the tax take will be down R300bn. Is it too much to ask under these circumstances that the ANC abandon its threats to land title, especially expropriation without compensation (EWC)?

It’s a cliché that we are at the economic crossroads, but it remains true. Introduce EWC and we become a third-world country, dependent on foreign largesse to survive. Recognise that land title is the foundation of all first world economies, and we thrive.

If we grow at 5% (half the growth rate of China over 30 years) we will double our economy in 15 years. We will then be among the top 20 wealthiest nations in terms of GDP, on a par with Switzerland.

If we want to join the top 20 — note that the ANC has never expressed that ambition — we need safe title. Or perhaps our political leaders would prefer to rule over a third-world country?

Willem Cronje,Via e-mail

