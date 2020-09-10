LETTER: Create something good from cricket chaos

What a lovely column on the state of cricket according to the great bowler and sportsman Vince van der Bijl (“Players step into vacuum left by self-serving Cricket SA administrators”, September 9). Yes, cricket is a special case, and the advancement, running and administration must be left to cricketers (of all colours).

Cricket is, as Van der Bijl suggested, a way of life. Stephen Fry tells us cricket is God’s way of telling us he loves us. As a lifelong five-day version spectator, I fully believe that in the ageing process time spent watching cricket doesn’t count.

Let’s create from the chaos something honourable and good, and let’s ask those for whom cricket is not an almost holy pursuit to simply step down, with the sort of dignity our game stands for.

Michael Hook, Parkhurst

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.