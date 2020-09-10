Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Create something good from cricket chaos

Those for whom cricket is not an almost holy pursuit should step down

10 September 2020 - 14:57
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

What a lovely column on the state of cricket according to the great bowler and sportsman Vince van der Bijl (“Players step into vacuum left by self-serving Cricket SA administrators”, September 9). Yes, cricket is a special case, and the advancement, running and administration must be left to cricketers (of all colours).

Cricket is, as Van der Bijl suggested, a way of life. Stephen Fry tells us cricket is God’s way of telling us he loves us. As a lifelong five-day version spectator, I fully believe that in the ageing process time spent watching cricket doesn’t count.

Let’s create from the chaos something honourable and good, and let’s ask those for whom cricket is not an almost holy pursuit to simply step down, with the sort of dignity our game stands for.

Michael Hook, Parkhurst

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Cricket SA clarifies its position on black consultants

Sports body says ‘it does not have a policy of excluding any racial grouping in favour of the other’
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket SA media boss blamed for ban on journalists

Fired CEO Thabang Moroe was not responsible, forensic investigators told by CSA president
Sport
1 day ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s sinking ship has no Shackleton to pull it together to survive

Most of Cricket SA's leaders are interested only in pursuing their own agendas and protecting themselves
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Amid the fantasies, a real economy ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Bonfire of the inanities
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA is an alternative to the ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: An offensive advert, and a cynical ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay works behind the scenes ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Cricket SA: All spin, no substance

Life / Sport

Rugby eyes cricket’s prime dates

Sport / Rugby

Mzansi Super League lands a title sponsor

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.