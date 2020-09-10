Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE has patently failed, so let’s try another route

Carol Paton saying the DA has built itself a comfortable new house shaped by 300 years of colonial rule is ridiculous

10 September 2020 - 15:07
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

I always enjoy reading Carol Paton’s articles and columns and don’t often disagree with her take on things, but I must take issue with her most recent article (DA now a party for some, not all, as new race policy entrenches denialism, September 8).

As a retired MD of a medium-sized company, I am well acquainted with the machinations of the ANC’s broad-based BEE policy, which, to my mind has been an utter failure that has enriched the politically connected, privileged few while the plight of the vast majority of the poor has been completely ignored.

To suggest that the DA has built itself a comfortable and tasteful new house shaped by 300 years of colonial rule is ridiculous. While the party is trying to eliminate racial profiling — “[rejecting] race as a social category” — it acknowledges the redress that is necessary due to the injustices of the previous regime. The party just believes there are better ways of addressing this issue.

I agree that, if asked, most of the poor and unemployed will tell you BEE has not assisted them at all. We need to stop policies based on skin colour that perpetuate the polarisation between the different ethnic groups in our country and start looking at each other as fellow South Africans.

Johann Kruger
Noordhoek

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

DA sounds warning on NHI corruption risk

The bill must be written with the worst-case scenario in mind, so that institutions can withstand interference from ‘the worst possible’ members of ...
National
1 day ago

Most companies failing to comply with BEE laws, commission says

Number of compliance reports submitted by JSE-listed entities falls despite obligation to do so under empowerment laws
National
1 month ago

SA government is committed to transparency, IMF tells DA about BEE worries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assured interim DA leader John Steenhuisen that the SA government has committed to transparency in the use ...
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Amid the fantasies, a real economy ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Bonfire of the inanities
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: DA is an alternative to the ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: An offensive advert, and a cynical ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Pick n Pay works behind the scenes ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: This is why the ANC always wins

Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Helen Zille is an addict, arresting the DA’s progress

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Why the anti-DA rhetoric?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time for alternative BEE policy

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.