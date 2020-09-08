LETTER: Why the anti-DA rhetoric?

Business Day has by far the finest group of business writers and reporters in SA. Their opinion pieces and reports are normally of a very high standard. But why the regular stream of anti-DA rhetoric?

SA is a country where the governing party has created nothing of value, and has destroyed, looted or trashed everything in sight via greed, open theft, wastage, negligence, incompetence, lies and racism, which has left us staring into an economic abyss from which we may not escape. We are in deep, deep trouble.

The only party that has clearly shown in areas where it governs that it is both capable and generally honest is the DA. Yet certain senior writers at Business Day seem to get great pleasure from demonising the DA and its leaders, past and present.

Helen Zille is a prime target. She is treated as Frau Hitler, despite the fact that all of your contributors know from personal experience with her that she is not, and has never been, racist. Perhaps she has overstayed her welcome and some of her tweets have been over the top, but she is undoubtedly one of the finest politicians this country has ever produced.

These same scribes tell us the DA is a white party. Why? Because much of its leadership is white? Maybe not the best strategy, but where’s the crime? Another falsehood is that the DA has no economic policy. That’s insane. Check its website. Its economic policy is detailed and way ahead of the sensible but incomplete policies enunciated by finance minister Tito Mboweni and the Treasury.

The problem, in my view, is that because of overhanging guilt from decades of apartheid oppression it is too much for these senior writers to support a party with so many white faces, despite their operational successes and high levels of integrity.

David Wolpert, Rivonia

