LETTER: Old boys’ club behind excessive executive pay

08 September 2020 - 17:10
Picture: 123RF / LIGHTFIELDSTUDIOS
I hope Nathan Cheiman's letter on CEO pay was written tongue-in-cheek (Give CEOs their due, September 2). If not, it perfectly reflects what is wrong with the attitude of company directors in SA and elsewhere.

As I understand the matter, directors are appointed by the shareholders, and the “old boys' club” in many instances, and remunerated by that company's remuneration committee, also appointed by the old boys' and fellow directors' club. The people who do the real work are noticeably absent from this cosy dog-feeds-dog arrangement.

At the AGM the shareholders are required to approve the payments the directors make to themselves. Yet it is the shareholders who are entitled to the profits of the company, not the directors. The directors are required by law and custom to act in the best interests of the company.

I look forward to the day when a group of shareholders get together and launch a court application on the basis that overpaying directors for many years was not in the best interests of the company, by reference to its performance, and so the directors must regurgitate some or all of their greedily and inappropriately taken income.

Robert Stone, Linden

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Bliksem! CEO pay is still going through the roof

Their remuneration has doubled in a decade, according to a report by Deloitte
LETTER: Private sector CEOs’ obscene pay sets bad example

We should not be surprised when we witness the corruption of executives in state organisations
WATCH: Executive pay and real value creation in the time of Covid-19

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how companies should evaluate executive remuneration during times of crisis
