LETTER: Zuma can shun Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are unfortunately correct in their assertion that their client need not attend the Zondo commission hearings again, notwithstanding any subpoena that may be issued and served on him (“Zuma’s lawyers hint he may defy state capture inquiry”, September 3).

The newly amended inquiry regulations giving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) easier access to evidence and intelligence uncovered by the commission is akin to compelling the former president to make a statement, which he is not obliged to make.

Inasmuch as he may be guilty of countless offences (crimes), he has the right to remain silent.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

