LETTER: Zuma can shun Zondo

Amended inquiry rules are akin to compelling former president to make a statement, which he is not obliged to do

06 September 2020 - 22:48
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/SUNDAY TIMES

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are unfortunately correct in their assertion that their client need not attend the Zondo commission hearings again, notwithstanding any subpoena that may be issued and served on him (“Zuma’s lawyers hint he may defy state capture inquiry”, September 3).

The newly amended inquiry regulations giving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) easier access to evidence and intelligence uncovered by the commission is akin to compelling the former president to make a statement, which he is not obliged to make.

Inasmuch as he may be guilty of countless offences (crimes), he has the right to remain silent.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff 

NEWS ANALYSIS: Jacob Zuma throws political mud at his legal woes

Former president ups the ante by openly accusing the high court of helping his political nemesis
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: ANC, leave the corrupt behind

Cyril Ramaphosa should stop trying to unify the party at all costs and work with those who will do what’s necessary
Opinion
6 days ago

