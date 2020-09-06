Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cruise ship woes a blow to Zip Zap Circus

Many graduates qualify as entertainers who are employed on ocean liners

06 September 2020 - 21:59
People enjoy the hot weather on the beach in Dover, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
People enjoy the hot weather on the beach in Dover, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

It is particularly sad to see the decimation of the luxury cruise part of the tourism industry, which is hundreds of years old (“Cruise industry’s billion-dollar question: what to do with the ships?” September 2).

Many of us have had the opportunity to go on cruises and enjoyed the slow journey, sometimes to nowhere. However, this is not just a lament for times of old — it is a situation that has affected some of our local workforce.

When these liners come to SA, and in particular to Cape Town and Durban, it is an enormous boost to the economy. This boost stretches from docking fees to the thousands of tourists who enjoy the delights of our coastal cities. Every ship that comes in means business across the board.

On a much smaller personal scale, I am involved with a circus company, Zip Zap Circus. The circus has been teaching, training and equipping disadvantaged children for more than two decades.

Many of the graduates qualify as superb entertainers and often get gainful employment in entertainment on the cruise liners. This avenue has provided hope for the future of many of these young Zip Zap graduates. Hopefully Covid-19 does not put an end to their dreams.

Michael Bagraim
Highlands Estate

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA is geared towards international visitors, so domestic market cannot compensate

SA Tourism says nearly 440,000 tourism jobs are at risk in 2020, and the sector is expected to lose  R80bn in foreign receipts
National
6 days ago

Tourism businesses turning to technology to survive Covid storm

Companies are embracing ideas such as online virtual reality tours to bring experiences into homes and cushion them from lockdown's financial blow
Economy
8 hours ago

Insurers leave hospitality sector in the lurch by declining lockdown claims

If they are allowed to reject Covid-19 claims it would appear their policies are just a rough guide to interpret as it suits their interests
Opinion
1 week ago

Response to a new epidemic must not displace responses to older ones

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened inequalities and heightened people’s vulnerabilities, especially the 25.6-million people living with HIV in ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: In Mandela’s masterclass, Kobie ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANDILE NTINGI: BEE fattens the elite and leaves ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: In Mandela’s masterclass, Kobie ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANDILE NTINGI: BEE fattens the elite and leaves ...
Opinion
5.
WATCH | Business Day: Why every story is your ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Cruise industry’s billion-dollar question: what to do with the ships?

Life

Hurtigruten suspends all expedition cruises after Arctic Covid-19 outbreak

Life

Covid-19 outbreak on Arctic cruise ships infects at least 40

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.