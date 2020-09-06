LETTER: Cruise ship woes a blow to Zip Zap Circus

It is particularly sad to see the decimation of the luxury cruise part of the tourism industry, which is hundreds of years old (“Cruise industry’s billion-dollar question: what to do with the ships?” September 2).

Many of us have had the opportunity to go on cruises and enjoyed the slow journey, sometimes to nowhere. However, this is not just a lament for times of old — it is a situation that has affected some of our local workforce.

When these liners come to SA, and in particular to Cape Town and Durban, it is an enormous boost to the economy. This boost stretches from docking fees to the thousands of tourists who enjoy the delights of our coastal cities. Every ship that comes in means business across the board.

On a much smaller personal scale, I am involved with a circus company, Zip Zap Circus. The circus has been teaching, training and equipping disadvantaged children for more than two decades.

Many of the graduates qualify as superb entertainers and often get gainful employment in entertainment on the cruise liners. This avenue has provided hope for the future of many of these young Zip Zap graduates. Hopefully Covid-19 does not put an end to their dreams.

Michael Bagraim

Highlands Estate

