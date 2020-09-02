LETTER: Paid parental and adoption leave applies to state too

The Labour Laws Amendment Act has been introduced and is operative. Paid parental and adoption leave is effective and has been embraced by the private sector. To hear that the government is once again flouting its own rules and regulations is disgusting (“Government flouts its own laws on worker benefits, says Cosatu”, August 31).

I’m not sure why the union federation has not approached the relevant bargaining council to not only enforce the law but claim back-pay.

I don’t understand why the department of employment & labour spokesperson says the matter is still under discussion at Nedlac. Nedlac cannot negate laws on the statute book. The only thing it can do is debate future changes, which would then have to go through the parliamentary process.

Notoriously, the parliamentary process can take years. In the interim, it is not an excuse to say the laws are being debated. If the private sector refused to implement payment for parental and adoption leave, the unions would ensure that arbitration awards against the employers were strictly enforced. Once again, the government acts as if it’s above the law.

Michael Bagraim

DA labour spokesperson

