LETTER: We will not be taken for granted

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has gained much attention, but while it has resonance, particularly in the US, it is a manifestation of a broader issue that is more global. From China, through Russia, the US and into our own country, SA, the issue needs to be restated and refocused.

The issue is rather that we the people, are sick and tired off being browbeaten by both the political elites and the big business oligarchs in our country. We want to reassert that we, the generally law-abiding, taxpaying people of all races, deserve and demand a fairer crack of the whip. We all matter.

People are tired of being taken for granted, of being listened to only at election time, of fulfilling our side of the tacit social compact, paying our taxes that enable governments to act, while the government rides roughshod over us all, loots, steals and manipulates to its advantage, not heeding our needs and voices.

It does not even come near to our barest minimum standards and is driving our country, our future, our children’s future, ever deeper into the mire. We who foot the bills will no longer stand by and be taken for granted.

We do not take kindly to the police and other facets of the security cluster being used violently against us when we exercise our democratic rights to demonstrate or go about our normal daily lives. We know that such actions are designed solely to protect the politically enabled elite.

We need to talk truth to power and demand that truth be spoken back to us and promised actions happen within short time frames.

Jon Quirk

Via e-mail

