LETTER: ‘We don’t deliver, whatever it takes’ should be Post Office’s slogan

Forget handling mail — all it does now is pay state grants and collect payments

31 August 2020 - 17:15
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES

What is a post office for? It’s all very well reporting prominently on the unseemly goings-on in the Post Office boardroom, but what about the dysfunctional organisation itself? For years its slogan, “We deliver, whatever it takes”, has been a laughable misnomer.

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown on March 27, it has been worse than ever. Magazine subscriptions have become virtually worthless. I have received four copies of Time magazine since March. The latest, in my post box on August 28, was the June 29 issue. How many others are lying in the pile at the Johannesburg depot? 

The reason the Post Office suffers a loss of R1bn in a year is obvious. It does not provide a service other than paying state grants and collecting payments for other institutions that actually serve the public.

Trevor Bisseker 
Kleinmond

LETTER: What is the value of EL Bateman?

After 69 years on the JSE, the company is set to delist from the local bourse but without an audit
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Flawed thinking around sustainable investing

US financial editor Robert Armstrong is wrong to contend that ESG investing rests on weak conceptual foundations
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Covid-19 crimes are crimes against the state and society

These criminals must be punished severely
Opinion
1 day ago

