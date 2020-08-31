LETTER: ‘We don’t deliver, whatever it takes’ should be Post Office’s slogan

What is a post office for? It’s all very well reporting prominently on the unseemly goings-on in the Post Office boardroom, but what about the dysfunctional organisation itself? For years its slogan, “We deliver, whatever it takes”, has been a laughable misnomer.

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown on March 27, it has been worse than ever. Magazine subscriptions have become virtually worthless. I have received four copies of Time magazine since March. The latest, in my post box on August 28, was the June 29 issue. How many others are lying in the pile at the Johannesburg depot?

The reason the Post Office suffers a loss of R1bn in a year is obvious. It does not provide a service other than paying state grants and collecting payments for other institutions that actually serve the public.

Trevor Bisseker

Kleinmond

