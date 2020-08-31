Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Private sector CEOs’ obscene pay sets bad example

We should not be surprised when we witness the corruption of executives in state organisations

31 August 2020 - 16:58
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS
Picture: 123RF/PRAZIS

Congratulations to Allan Seccombe for his article (“Bliksem! CEO pay is still going through the roof after more than doubling in a decade”, August 27). It is important for journalists to highlight the immorality of a system that creates such obscene inequality.

Since its inception the SA gold mining industry has been based on profit maximisation through the suppression of wages of unskilled (read black) labour. Control of the cost of black migrant labour was essential to enable the mines to make profits and attract overseas investment, mainly from London. This system of profit maximisation, unimpeded by notions of ethics and fairness, has endured, and the obscene remuneration of CEOs is a manifestation thereof.

I have great respect for the integrity of dedicated leaders in the mining industry such as Nick Holland and Chris Griffith, who have made an immense contribution to the country under difficult circumstances and deserve to paid handsomely for their services. Unfortunately, they have been operating within a system that is exploitative and immoral, and the scale of inequality reflected in their remuneration is simply shameful.

We should not be surprised when we witness the corruption of executives in state organisations such as Eskom. When they look at the example of executives in the private sector reaping such massive rewards from what is essentially an immoral and corrupt system, it is perhaps understandable that they feel they also have a right to obscene rewards for their services — even if it may involve blatant, illegal malfeasance.

Ian Robinson, Via e-mail

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Bliksem! CEO pay is still going through the roof

Their remuneration has doubled in a decade, according to a report by Deloitte
Opinion
5 days ago

SA’s CEO pay doubles in a decade

The salary gap is in the spotlight as Covid exposes rampant inequality
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Executive pay and real value creation in the time of Covid-19

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how companies should evaluate executive remuneration during times of crisis
Companies
6 days ago

Do SA’s execs expect their bonuses, despite Covid-19’s effects?

Many commentators will be watching what happens to the overall level of executive compensation
Companies
1 week ago

