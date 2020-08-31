LETTER: Don’t sweep UIF fraud under the carpet

At a portfolio meeting of the department of employment & labour in parliament, the minister tried to make light of the auditor-general suspending all the structures in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) while it was investigating fraud (“Ters payments resume after another delay”, August 26).

This is an unprecedented event, and though the UIF had gone offline on numerous occasions during the past five months it was because of technical incompetence as opposed to a demand from the auditor-general. There is a lot more to this stoppage than meets the eye.

The ministry was not keen to share the interim report from the auditor-general and was cagey about what it contained. Hopefully, this report will not be buried in various other fraudulent activities in the government during the pandemic.

MICHAEL BAGRAIM, MP

DA labour spokesperson

