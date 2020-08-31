Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t sweep UIF fraud under the carpet

Labour ministry should share the interim report from the auditor-general

31 August 2020 - 16:34
People queue outside the department of labour to apply for UIF benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT
People queue outside the department of labour to apply for UIF benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT

At a portfolio meeting of the department of employment & labour in parliament, the minister tried to make light of the auditor-general suspending all the structures in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) while it was investigating fraud (“Ters payments resume after another delay”, August 26).

This is an unprecedented event, and though the UIF had gone offline on numerous occasions during the past five months it was because of technical incompetence as opposed to a demand from the auditor-general. There is a lot more to this stoppage than meets the eye.

The ministry was not keen to share the interim report from the auditor-general and was cagey about what it contained. Hopefully, this report will not be buried in various other fraudulent activities in the government during the pandemic.

MICHAEL BAGRAIM, MP
DA labour spokesperson

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: We will not be taken for granted

Government rides roughshod over us all, loots, steals and manipulates to its advantage
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: A lot is riding on Hermione Cronje

The head of the NPA’s investigating directorate expects the first high-profile arrests in September
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Black lives in Africa matter too

Left-leaning US liberals need to wake up to atrocities being committed on this continent
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: What is the value of EL Bateman?

After 69 years on the JSE, the company is set to delist from the local bourse but without an audit
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Flawed thinking around sustainable investing

US financial editor Robert Armstrong is wrong to contend that ESG investing rests on weak conceptual foundations
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANDILE NTINGI: BEE fattens the elite and leaves ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC, leave the corrupt behind
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ANDILE NTINGI: BEE fattens the elite and leaves ...
Opinion
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Show us a proper road map, ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Lesetja Kganyago might have to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

UIF system rejects double claims by retrenched workers

National

Ters payments resume after another delay

National

Cosatu wants law amended to make it ‘more difficult’ to retrench workers

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.