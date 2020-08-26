LETTER: Poison under the bed?

Prominent SA politicians have made a habit of travelling to Russia to seek assistance with suspected cases of wilful poisoning, especially on unscheduled flights.

On the other hand, Russian politicians would appear to have an understandable need to head for Western countries to seek similar relief.

One is left to wonder who is trying to fool whom here. Maybe another Red under the bed, but spelt with a capital P? We may die wondering.

Anthony Rawbone-Viljoen

Elgin

