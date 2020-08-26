LETTER: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s sage advice

It was heart-warming to learn from the media that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested negative, free from Covid-19. This is not only good news for himself, his family and Inkatha, it is great news for SA and particularly the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

This country needs Buthelezi’s guidance, leadership and wisdom in countless ways. The fact of the matter is that experience counts in life, and particularly in politics nowadays.

Many politicians are corrupt and do not even bother visiting their constituencies, which is attributed to their not knowing what is expected from them as leaders and politicians.

We hope Shenge will continue to be a guiding light to all those who listen to his words without using party politics as a lens. Corruption and poverty know no boundaries.

Mathapello Nkadimeng

Thokoza

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.