LETTER: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s sage advice

The prince’s leadership, guidance and wisdom cuts across partisan lines

26 August 2020 - 15:30
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

It was heart-warming to learn from the media that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has tested negative, free from Covid-19. This is not only good news for himself, his family and Inkatha, it is great news for SA and particularly the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

This country needs Buthelezi’s guidance, leadership and wisdom in countless ways. The fact of the matter is that experience counts in life, and particularly in politics nowadays.

Many politicians are corrupt and do not even bother visiting their constituencies, which is attributed to their not knowing what is expected from them as leaders and politicians.

We hope Shenge will continue to be a guiding light to all those who listen to his words without using party politics as a lens. Corruption and poverty know no boundaries.

Mathapello Nkadimeng 
Thokoza

LETTER: Denel an albatross around taxpayers’ neck

No matter who is appointed CEO, it is glaringly obvious the entity is beyond rescue
6 days ago

LETTER: Government was reckless on pay deal

Negotiators knew the agreed increases were unsustainable and immoral
6 days ago

LETTER: Mthethwa is out of line

Who is sports minister to prescribe the causes for which people should kneel?
6 days ago

LETTER: Slap in the face

ANC’s deployment of Zandile Gumede in KZN  must be reversed
6 days ago

LETTER: Land hunger makes people vulnerable

Beware of buying land from strangers who do not produce sufficient proof of authorisation
6 days ago

LETTER: Black leadership is what matters to black lives

Most organisations and institutions in SA are no longer dominated by whites
6 days ago

