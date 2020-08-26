LETTER: Assess the veracity of such claims

I quite often read syndicated articles and wonder whether they are chosen by the newspaper for their content or whether it is on the basis of take-it-or-leave-it. The Bloomberg article about the evil one from the Urals comes to mind (“Vladimir Putin will have last word in Belarus — and that word will be ‘mine’”,August 18).

Was any attempt made to check the veracity of the overtly Russophobic claims made by this mainstream media organ? Two examples should suffice.

First, the “freedom`” of the Ukraine came about as a result of a black flag operation run by the CIA with strong and vocal support from Victoria Nuland, the foul-mouthed assistant secretary of state. As intended, the country is a true basket case.

Second, Crimea was not “snatched by Putin”. Just like Kosovo, they held a referendum and chose overwhelmingly (97%) to be incorporated with Russia. I would suggest that you check your facts before publishing this stuff.

Brian van der Vijver

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.