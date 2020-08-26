Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Assess the veracity of such claims

Was any attempt made to check the facts of Bloomberg’s Russophobic article?

26 August 2020 - 15:20
Vladimir Putin. Picture: TASS/GETTY IMAGES/ALEXEI DRUZHININ
Vladimir Putin. Picture: TASS/GETTY IMAGES/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

I quite often read syndicated articles and wonder whether they are chosen by the newspaper for their content or whether it is on the basis of take-it-or-leave-it. The Bloomberg article about the evil one from the Urals comes to mind (“Vladimir Putin will have last word in Belarus — and that word will be ‘mine’”,August 18).

Was any attempt made to check the veracity of the overtly Russophobic claims made by this mainstream media organ? Two examples should suffice.

First, the “freedom`” of the Ukraine came about as a result of a black flag operation run by the CIA with strong and vocal support from Victoria Nuland, the foul-mouthed assistant secretary of state. As intended, the country is a true basket case.

Second, Crimea was not “snatched by Putin”. Just like Kosovo, they held a referendum and chose overwhelmingly (97%) to be incorporated with Russia. I would suggest that you check your facts before publishing this stuff.

Brian van der Vijver
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: No need for SAA

Private operators, if permitted, will launch services where there is demand
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Poison under the bed?

Why do SA politicians fly to Russia to seek treatment when Russians head for the West?
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Business needs to speak up

How can the people of SA help the country without information?
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Beef is back

The sector was badly affected by lockdowns and disease, but it is now on the way back to health
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Good governance leads to performance

Without ethical and effective leadership, there is no ESG strategy
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a trick with Mboweni ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Fibre operators muscling out internet service ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a trick with Mboweni ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Fibre operators muscling out internet service ...
Opinion
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Double standards hinder Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.