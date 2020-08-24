Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No need for SAA

24 August 2020 - 16:18
Picture: 123RF/ RICHARD VAN DER SPUY
One point John Fairwell (“Kgathatso Tlhakudi will not ask about SAA as answers are too dire to accept”, August 20) did not mention is important: the loud call for our own national flag-carrier claims that the state must own the flag carrier, and that’s not true.

Many airlines bear the titles of flag carrier for their home nation, British Airways being a prominent example, but they are not owned by the state. They are privately owned.

We do not need SAA for any reason. Private operators will also launch services wherever they see demand, if they are permitted, so the argument about loss of capacity holds no water either.

Chris Taylor, Via e-mail

