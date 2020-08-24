Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Business needs to speak up

How can the people of SA help the country without information?

24 August 2020 - 14:46
My thanks to Ann Bernstein for her excellent oped (“Only business can lead SA out of the abyss”, August 19). It is now more important than ever to hear what business leaders are saying. No more talking behind closed doors, but use every media outlet possible to get their message out to us, the people.

We have been silent, hoping that much discussion is taking place behind those closed doors, but there is no evidence that this is in fact taking place and no tangible results are evident. We need to hear what, if anything, is proposed to bring pressure to bear to effect the necessary policy changes Bernstein proposes.

If business’s proposals are falling on deaf ears, we need to know. The opposition political parties have a role to play here too. There is not nearly enough information being targeted at the voters regarding what needs to be done, realistically, to get the economy going to benefit all in our beloved, but corrupt, country.

David Sykes, Via e-mail

