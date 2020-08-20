Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mthethwa is out of line

Who is sports minister to prescribe the causes for which people should kneel?

20 August 2020 - 14:45
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: GCIS
Nathi Mthethwa. Picture: GCIS

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa is out of line in asking SA Rugby to make a pronouncement on the actions of eight SA players, who declined to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement ahead of a match played in Britain at the weekend. The players were well within their rights legally, constitutionally and morally, to refuse to kneel.

There can be no innuendo inferred from their refusal to kneel, despite the minister’s concern. The BLM movement emerged after the death of George Floyd in America, at the hands of a policeman. Floyd had a criminal record, and as BLM protesters have since been responsible for many riots and looting in cities across the US, any homage to them is unprincipled.

As a deeply adherent disciple of my particular religion, I kneel only to the Lord, and to no-one else. So, who is Mthethwa to prescribe the causes for which people should kneel? Rather, the minister should be concentrating on the mess his party, the ANC government, has created in this country during its 26 years of misrule.

Nathan Cheiman 
Northcliff 

LETTER: President has restored confidence

Negotiations with all relevant stakeholders has created hope of a meaningful private-public partnership
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Let the private sector loose

The government needs to cut red tape to enable a speedy economic recovery
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Is the government above the law?

ANC fails to act in stamping out corruption, mismanagement, malfeasance and criminality in its ranks
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: B4SA should explain what it means by ‘clarity’ on property rights

Does Business for SA want good policies or just certainty, even if that means confirmation of a destructive path?
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Denel is unfixable and Business Day should know it

Denel should finally be liquidated as a matter of national priority
Opinion
2 days ago

