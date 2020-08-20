LETTER: Mthethwa is out of line

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa is out of line in asking SA Rugby to make a pronouncement on the actions of eight SA players, who declined to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement ahead of a match played in Britain at the weekend. The players were well within their rights legally, constitutionally and morally, to refuse to kneel.

There can be no innuendo inferred from their refusal to kneel, despite the minister’s concern. The BLM movement emerged after the death of George Floyd in America, at the hands of a policeman. Floyd had a criminal record, and as BLM protesters have since been responsible for many riots and looting in cities across the US, any homage to them is unprincipled.

As a deeply adherent disciple of my particular religion, I kneel only to the Lord, and to no-one else. So, who is Mthethwa to prescribe the causes for which people should kneel? Rather, the minister should be concentrating on the mess his party, the ANC government, has created in this country during its 26 years of misrule.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.