LETTER: Land hunger makes people vulnerable

The desperation of people to own a piece of land on which they can build themselves a home has made many South Africans easy prey for criminals.

People should be wary of falling into the trap of buying land illegally from strangers who do not produce sufficient tangible proof that they have the authority to sell. Our brothers and sisters should wise up and do thorough research before they are duped into giving their hard-earned cash to these criminals.

The rise of land invasions and illegal occupations in places such as Rosslyn and Soshanguve leaves a bitter taste. It should be a cause for concern for authorities and citizens alike, because such occurrences eventually lead to violent protests, injuries and serious financial implications.

Citizens have a responsibility to report to the authorities those who sell land illegally or encourage illegal land occupation and land invasions. By the same token, the authorities have a responsibility to have a proactive strategy that will halt such plans dead in their tracks.

Access to land is a fundamental pillar to build a socially inclusive and cohesive society. The allocation of land should be done in a systematic, orderly and responsible manner consistent with the rule of law, lest the country falls deep into a state of lawlessness where people can do as they please with no consequence.

The trending video of an inconsolable pregnant woman crying as her house was bulldozed by the authorities in Rosslyn is not easy to digest. It is even more heartbreaking to learn that she spent R150,000 to unknowingly buy that piece of land illegally. She spent further large sums to build a house.

Her sorrowful state of despair as she helplessly watched her investment being crushed to mere rubble was an indication that government will do well to speed up its commitment to release and redistribute strategically located state-owned land for agricultural development, human settlements and economic development.

The release of such land will discourage disorderly occupation and prevent people from being vulnerable to criminals.

Jabulani Malinga

Orchards

