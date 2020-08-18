Opinion / Letters

LETTER: President has restored confidence

Negotiations with all relevant stakeholders has created hope of a private-public partnership

18 August 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last week under a cloud of public frustration, largely due to his team’s handling of certain lockdown regulations.

In fairness, most countries are struggling to find the correct recipe to deal with the virus, and we are doing better than many countries, including a superpower. Though few issues causing frustrations were directly blamed on the president, he had to take collective responsibility with his team. That is the nature of the job.

Given the realities spelt out above, the president restored confidence with the announcements, despite many challenges. An important reading in my view is that widespread negotiations with all relevant stakeholders, as promised by the president, did lead to results, creating hope of a meaningful private-public partnership as we go forward.

The president deserves our support in dealing with this invisible enemy. We are stronger together!

Dawie Jacobs 
Sterrewag

