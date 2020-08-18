Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is the government above the law?

ANC fails to act in stamping out corruption, mismanagement, malfeasance and criminality in its ranks

18 August 2020 - 15:53
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
The Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

I am repeatedly amazed by the almost total failure of the government to take decisive and wide-ranging steps to stamp out the continuing corruption, mismanagement, malfeasance and widespread criminality perpetrated within its ranks.

Is it believed that law enforcement and policing is only for the masses and that the government are immune from this? I am as satisfied as I can be that the offenders have been identified and that we would all like to know the real reasons why they are protected from being held accountable through the application of the ordinary processes of law.

Our police minister seems perfectly happy that hundreds of thousands of our people have been arrested for having failed to comply in some manner with the lockdown regulations. But hey — steal, divert or mismanage millions of rand of public funds and you have nothing to worry about. Can this be right?

Geoff Mansell
Parkwood

• JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Extraordinary times require extraordinary ...
Opinion
2.
Extraordinary times require extraordinary ...
Opinion
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: What has happened to Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Talib Sadik has a sturdy plan but he ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Letter about Pravin Gordhan was incorrect
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: The president must send corrupt comrades to prison

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Corruption is more complex than black vs white

Opinion / Letters

BONANG MOHALE: Trust in SA can begin with sending state-capture miscreants to ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.