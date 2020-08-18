LETTER: Is the government above the law?

I am repeatedly amazed by the almost total failure of the government to take decisive and wide-ranging steps to stamp out the continuing corruption, mismanagement, malfeasance and widespread criminality perpetrated within its ranks.

Is it believed that law enforcement and policing is only for the masses and that the government are immune from this? I am as satisfied as I can be that the offenders have been identified and that we would all like to know the real reasons why they are protected from being held accountable through the application of the ordinary processes of law.

Our police minister seems perfectly happy that hundreds of thousands of our people have been arrested for having failed to comply in some manner with the lockdown regulations. But hey — steal, divert or mismanage millions of rand of public funds and you have nothing to worry about. Can this be right?

Geoff Mansell

Parkwood

