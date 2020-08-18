Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Denel is unfixable and Business Day should know it

Denel should finally be liquidated as a matter of national priority

18 August 2020 - 15:59
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

It was glaringly evident 25 years ago during the Cameron commission of inquiry into Armscor that Denel (as the offspring of the apartheid era and Armscor) could never be economically viable. 

Armscor was revealed during that investigation to be managerially incompetent and irredeemably corrupt. Instead of immediately disbanding both Armscor and Denel, the ANC poured tens of billions of public money into the grotesque assumption that killing foreigners is a lucrative and profitable business.

Those billions advanced to Denel against government guarantees dismally failed any due diligence studies or the constitutional obligations of sections 216 and 218 of SA’s much lauded but rarely applied constitution. The financial institutions that so readily funded Denel against such government guarantees should now face the financial consequences. 

Why should SA taxpayers again suffer the consequences of the greed of rentier banking, and the corruption within the ANC? (Talib Sadik has a sturdy plan but he can’t turn around Denel on his own, August 18).

In his last defence budget address in parliament in March 1999, the late Joe Modise gushingly declared that SA’s “defence” industry (Denel) would be the prime beneficiary of the arms deal. Well, we know what the arms deal unleashed — and its consequences 20 years later. 

Denel should finally be liquidated as a matter of national priority. It’s unfixable.

It is inexplicable that Business Day even questions the stipulations of the National Conventional Arms Control Act that SA will not export armaments to countries that abuse human rights (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey) or to regions in conflict (the Middle East). 

Former president Nelson Mandela vowed that never, never, never again would post-apartheid SA be the “skunk of the world”.

Has Business Day’s sense of ethics become so malleable?

Terry Crawford-Browne
World Beyond War SA

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Denel names Talib Sadik as interim CEO

CEO Danie du Toit left on Friday after not even two years in the post and amid a liquidity crisis
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Talib Sadik has a sturdy plan but he can’t turn around Denel on his own

Group is executing what looks like a coherently drawn up turnaround plan, though it has the backing of the government only on paper
Opinion
13 hours ago

Unions at Denel to apply for a contempt of court order

The state-owned arms company misses deadline to pay staff their salaries and benefits
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Extraordinary times require extraordinary ...
Opinion
2.
Extraordinary times require extraordinary ...
Opinion
3.
DUMA GQUBULE: What has happened to Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Talib Sadik has a sturdy plan but he ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Letter about Pravin Gordhan was incorrect
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Denel in race against time for funding

National

Court orders Denel to pay salaries for May and June

National

Unions head to court to force Denel to pay salaries

National / Labour

LETTER: Denel’s Danie du Toit a torchbearer

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.