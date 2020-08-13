LETTER: Don’t Zim lives matter?

After decades of quiet diplomacy with Zimbabwe, which achieved nothing and allowed Zanu-PF to destroy the country and repress its people, SA has again whispered when it should have been shouting damnation and applying real pressure for change.

However, just as the ANC places far more importance on solidarity and unity among its own corrupt government officials, so rather than taking a moral stand it could be proud to defend, the party shows indifference to the people of Zimbabwe, who desperately need their government replaced.

Yet when the black population in SA, and the ANC itself, were repressed under the dreadful apartheid laws, it expected the Western world to come to their aid and assist in removing the National Party government for moral reasons. This the West did by sharply and repeatedly criticising that government and applying all manner of sanctions, from oil embargoes to sport boycotts.

Yet now that the people of Zimbabwe need similar assistance to change their repressive corrupt government SA stands quietly by, not wanting to interfere and rock the boat among “African political comrades”.

When former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity — that is against black people — was in SA the ANC, rather than arrest him, let him slip out via the back door. Then rather than face the rebuke of the International Criminal Court for this poor moral decision, it simply decided it was time to leave the institution, which set a standard too high for the ANC. Do black lives really matter to African politicians?

The AU fares not much better; it appears to be a toothless brotherhood of appointed African politicians who protect their own sort, even when they are despotic and oppressive leaders. Rather than speak out and act for the good of the African people on the continent, these cowards just watch as spectators.

Albert Questiaux

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.