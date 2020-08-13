LETTER: Anti-smoking advocate sponsored by tobacco giant

Interesting though Dr Derek Yach’s mini-bio is (People trust the state less than doctors, which is where smoking comes in, August 12) I do think we should have been told that his Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is currently completely funded by Philip Morris International, the well-known cigarette manufacturer!

Ruth Muller

Northlands

