LETTER: Anti-smoking advocate sponsored by tobacco giant

13 August 2020 - 16:51
Interesting though Dr Derek Yach’s mini-bio is (People trust the state less than doctors, which is where smoking comes in, August 12) I do think we should have been told that his Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is currently completely funded by Philip Morris International, the well-known cigarette manufacturer!

Ruth Muller
Northlands

