LETTER: ANC-led national government has destroyed much Western Cape industry

The national government will not have the resources to restore the ruination it has inflicted on SA as a whole, let alone the Western Cape

13 August 2020 - 15:29
The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Picture: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG
In the absence of an immediate relaxation of the lockdown regulations that are stifling economic activity in the Western Cape, the DA as the governing party in the province should take urgent action to restore a state of viability to the economy and the wellbeing of its citizens.

For too long the ANC-led national government’s ill-advised regulations have been allowed to destroy our agricultural, tourism and hospitality industries and relegate our communities to a state of poverty, hunger and general deprivation.

Perpetuating this state of disaster in the province will come at an enormous cost and have dire consequences for its population for years to come. It has become clear that the national government will not have the resources to restore the ruination it has inflicted on SA as a whole, let alone our province.

The DA Western Cape government should independently unlock the province from the government’s restrictive chains and allow our businesses to function normally and our people to recover their livelihoods. It will have the backing of all members of our society.

Denis Worrall and David Gant
Kenilworth, Cape Town

Ramaphosa set to ease lockdown and may lift booze and tobacco bans

Optimism rises that there will be a return to alcohol, tobacco sales
Western Cape turns heat up on government to lift booze ban

Western Cape’s health-care system is coping, so premier Alan Winde urges safe sale of alcohol
Cape Town must talk first and litigate later, judge says in IPP case

The city argues that it has a constitutional right to procure energy in any manner it deems fit
