LETTER: ANC-led national government has destroyed much Western Cape industry

In the absence of an immediate relaxation of the lockdown regulations that are stifling economic activity in the Western Cape, the DA as the governing party in the province should take urgent action to restore a state of viability to the economy and the wellbeing of its citizens.

For too long the ANC-led national government’s ill-advised regulations have been allowed to destroy our agricultural, tourism and hospitality industries and relegate our communities to a state of poverty, hunger and general deprivation.

Perpetuating this state of disaster in the province will come at an enormous cost and have dire consequences for its population for years to come. It has become clear that the national government will not have the resources to restore the ruination it has inflicted on SA as a whole, let alone our province.

The DA Western Cape government should independently unlock the province from the government’s restrictive chains and allow our businesses to function normally and our people to recover their livelihoods. It will have the backing of all members of our society.

Denis Worrall and David Gant

Kenilworth, Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.