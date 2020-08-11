Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why can’t Sars find stolen funds?

SA Revenue Service seems unable to trace the individuals who are clearly responsible for stealing from the state

11 August 2020 - 16:56
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Isn’t it incredible how the SA Revenue Service can trace every last cent one has earned and calculate the taxation one owes them? And SMS one with the exact amount due to the fiscus?

Yet it can’t help the government find the R50bn stolen from the state, nor trace the high-profile individuals who are clearly responsible? Or provide a tax invoice and summons the perpetrators accordingly?

It doesn’t have to be to the very last cent, like you and I. Even rounded off to the nearest million would do. But it can’t. Or won’t.

Mark Lowe 
Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Thousands of taxpayers accept auto-assessments

Be sure yours is correct before you do
Money
4 days ago

SSA to start lifestyle audits in Gauteng amid PPE tender saga

The audits were delayed while an agency was decided on, but are more relevant now amid the Covid-19 PPE procurement scandal
National
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Blushing Batohi unfit for office
Opinion / Letters
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Why keep up the SAA charade?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: The loneliness of long-suffering ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SA’s impotence means more repression ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CAROL PATON: Two books map SA’s tragic journey
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

A bad week for Brian Molefe

News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

PETER BRUCE: When SA is on her knees in 2025, remember what promises were made ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

FSCA and cybercrime — making sure the guard dog is guarded

Opinion

TOM EATON: What malevolent evil lurks behind the government’s edicts?

Opinion / Columnists

No reason entities that manage people’s data should not implement Popia now

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.