LETTER: Why can’t Sars find stolen funds?

Isn’t it incredible how the SA Revenue Service can trace every last cent one has earned and calculate the taxation one owes them? And SMS one with the exact amount due to the fiscus?

Yet it can’t help the government find the R50bn stolen from the state, nor trace the high-profile individuals who are clearly responsible? Or provide a tax invoice and summons the perpetrators accordingly?

It doesn’t have to be to the very last cent, like you and I. Even rounded off to the nearest million would do. But it can’t. Or won’t.

Mark Lowe

Durban

