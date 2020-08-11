LETTER: We can’t afford this holidaying

SA is survival mode in the wake of the worst health disaster and economic meltdown in living memory, yet we have to manage this under the most corrupt and incompetent government in our history.

There is rampant unemployment, probably well more than 50%, which has been brought about by the policies of an incredibly necrotic ANC hegemony at just about every level of government, its institutions and state-owned entities, all worsened by the pandemic.

On Sunday we celebrated Woman’s Day, and despite living in these most desperate of times, we willingly chose to make Monday a paid holiday, removing another day from the nation’s production calendar. Who for a minute thinks that we can afford this luxury? As if the plague we are suffering, and the government-inspired economic meltdown, were not enough, we glibly take another day off work! We simply cannot afford this.

It is time SA woke up and realised that in the real world we have to make our own way — no-one cares a toss about us. All the money lenders want is a return on their investment. Our own government is only looking to fill its personal larders — they are immune to our suffering.

SA needs everyone at work Monday to Friday. All public holidays should be celebrated on a Saturday or Sunday. SA has to pick itself up by its own bootstraps.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown north

