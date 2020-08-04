LETTER: Saving the EOH family is a big task

Well said, Stephen van Coller (“Hobson’s choice for EOH”, July 29). Whether the JSE has the stomach to take action is an open discussion on its own.

My thoughts are simply that saving the EOH family and allowing staff to provide for their families was and is a big responsibility for the new board. These changes came with a lot of tough decisions, showing the integrity of top management.

Water under the bridge is gone, but those who build the dam wall must be kept accountable. We are seeing far too much of this lately — no accountability for actions. It has become the norm of the time. Or is it the golden rule effect? The man with the gold rules however it suits him.

Fred Eloff

Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.