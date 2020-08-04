Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saving the EOH family is a big task

It is now the norm that there is no accountability for bad actions

04 August 2020 - 16:57
Well said, Stephen van Coller (“Hobson’s choice for EOH”, July 29). Whether the JSE has the stomach to take action is an open discussion on its own.

My thoughts are simply that saving the EOH family and allowing staff to provide for their families was and is a big responsibility for the new board. These changes came with a lot of tough decisions, showing the integrity of top management.

Water under the bridge is gone, but those who build the dam wall must be kept accountable. We are seeing far too much of this lately — no accountability for actions. It has become the norm of the time. Or is it the golden rule effect? The man with the gold rules however it suits him.

Fred Eloff 
Midrand

