Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lesetja Kganyago is right. About everything.

But do members of the ANC cabinet agree or even care about the Reserve Bank governor’s insight?

04 August 2020 - 16:25
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago rightly says that, given SA’s disastrous circumstances, now is not the time to experiment with policies that have “proved a failure in economic history”. Foremost on his mind is probably the temptation to try to mint the country out of trouble. It won’t work.

He is also right to say that “improving the potential growth rate of the economy cannot be left to the central bank alone”. SA’s circumstances have developed because of factors beyond the Bank’s control. The parlous state of public administration has developed out of a conscious politicisation of the civil service, both through the governing party’s cadre deployment initiatives and its refusal to confront the unions decisively.

The country’s policy environment has become a significant disincentive to trade and investment because ideological considerations have overwhelmed pragmatic ones. Racial empowerment policy has raised the costs and uncertainties of doing business while doing little for growth or for socio-economic upliftment.

The threat to property rights through expropriation without compensation does nothing for the land-reform malaise (in this respect, rather start with the land-reform bureaucracy), but is a red flag for investment. This applies to local and foreign investors.

The government’s response is to promise more of the same, along with National Health Insurance (NHI), infrastructure build and so on. A state-led recovery is likely to mean just the opposite.

The governor also notes that the time is at hand for “tough choices”. He is not alone in saying this, and probably means it. Whether his counterparts in the cabinet do is another matter.

Terence Corrigan
Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Now is not the time to experiment with monetary policy, says Lesetja Kganyago

The Reserve Bank governor says it will continue to play a supportive role, but SA’s economic growth cannot be left to the Bank alone
Economy
4 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: From hardly any debt to financial aid

No country has ever run to the IMF for help because it has been handling its finances well
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: If state can’t pay its way, it should not expect the Bank to do so

Investors are worried about the outlook for SA’s public finances over the long term
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa not quite as good as his ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Shades of corrupt ANC in Steinhoff debacle
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: Cyril may get cross, but his state ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Relieved Sasol shareholders give sale ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Hyenas are natural and necessary, not ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Now is not the time to experiment with monetary policy, says Lesetja Kganyago

Economy

WATCH: What Cosatu has to say about the IMF loan

Opinion

SA to report quarterly on R70bn IMF loan

Economy

PETER BRUCE: When SA is on her knees in 2025, remember what promises were made ...

Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.