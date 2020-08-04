LETTER: Does Steinhoff board have secrets?

While I do not for one second believe the members of the Steinhoff board are as innocent as they make themselves out to be, why did Christo Wiese sell his prime asset, Pepkor, to Steinhoff in return for worthless Steinhoff shares?

If they are so squeaky clean, why is the PwC report being kept under wraps rather than being made public and handed to the National Prosecuting Authority?

There is no way an astute business person and lawyer like Wiese would have knowingly exchanged his valuable Pepkor interest for worthless shares in a house of cards.

Frans van Hoogstraten

Hilton

