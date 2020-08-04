Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Does Steinhoff board have secrets?

04 August 2020 - 16:21
Christo Wiese. Picture: REUTERS
While I do not for one second believe the members of the Steinhoff board are as innocent as they make themselves out to be, why did Christo Wiese sell his prime asset, Pepkor, to Steinhoff in return for worthless Steinhoff shares?

If they are so squeaky clean, why is the PwC report being kept under wraps rather than being made public and handed to the National Prosecuting Authority?

There is no way an astute business person and lawyer like Wiese would have knowingly exchanged his valuable Pepkor interest for worthless shares in a house of cards.

Frans van Hoogstraten
Hilton

LETTER: Shades of corrupt ANC in Steinhoff debacle

Christo Wiese’s claim that the huge fraud is a ‘tragedy’ is hard to swallow
2 days ago

Steinhoff: a R16.5bn bird in the hand

CEO Louis du Preez hopes the groups proposed R16.5bn settlement will resolve most of its legal woes
2 days ago

Christo Wiese: how do you recover from losing R125bn?

Until recently he was SA’s richest man – then came Steinhoff. Though he has lost a vast fortune, Christo Wiese is still a retail giant – not least ...
5 days ago

Double whammy hastens retirement of the man who was once SA’s richest

Christo Wiese, 78, calls it a day on his career after being hit by Steinhoff scandal and then lockdown
1 week ago

