LETTER: BLM must not be thrust on people in sport

I generally enjoy Gavin Rich’s regular back-page articles, but I must take issue with some of his comments regarding sportspersons and Black Lives Matter (BLM) support (“Shades of 1996 flag spat in Bok bust-up over BLM”, August 2).

I totally agree that sportspersons should express clear opposition to racism. However, they are not a bunch of brainless sheep who should blindly express such support via the BLM movement, or be required to bend the knee. It is a matter of personal choice. Suggesting, as Rich does, that the US right-wing media misrepresent the movement in a critically biased manner is a broad and incorrect generalisation.

There is a mass of evidence of infiltration of international BLM chapters by violent and destructive antisemitic and anti-democracy hooligans. I stress that we should all support the original antiracism principles of the BLM philosophies, but that does not oblige anybody to express such support via a particular movement or in a predetermined manner.

Rich also states that opposition to farm murders is “not relevant to the separate issue of racism”. I could not agree more. Yet it is in itself a huge issue of disgraceful and barbaric ongoing attacks and the torture and murder of innocent farmers. Perhaps it is time for Rich and his colleagues to urge the sports fraternity to express their opposition to this horror as well.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

