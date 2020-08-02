LETTER: Shades of corrupt ANC in Steinhoff debacle

The Steinhoff debacle has all the hallmarks of the greed, corruption and incompetence that pervades the ANC government, the only real difference being the “Stellenbosch touch”.

It is reminiscent of our current empty cabinet: lie, deny, obfuscate, and if all else fails take the well-trodden and never-ending legal route.

Christo Wiese claims the whole Steinhoff thing is a “tragedy”, but to suggest that he and the senior management of the company had no idea what the Pretoria boytjie was up to is a bit like Cyril Ramaphosa claiming he did not know what Zuma was doing.

I find it hard to accept that Markus Jooste could carry out the biggest commercial fraud in SA history with the connivance of only a few low-level sidekicks.

If it really all came as such a shock to the management, auditors and other professional advisers, they have to be the most incompetent and overpaid suits yet.

Brian van der Vijver

Cape Town

