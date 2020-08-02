Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mudslinging doesn’t help

02 August 2020 - 17:42
Picture: 123RF/DAVIDE GUIDOLIN
Picture: 123RF/DAVIDE GUIDOLIN

I read DA tourism spokesperson Manny de Freitas’s letter with disappointment and despair (“Tourism department doesn’t understand sector”, July 27).

The tourism sector globally is going through its worst existential challenge due to Covid-19, and SA has not been spared. Businesses are failing, jobs are being lost and frustration is at breaking point. As it will take many businesses a long time to return to sustainability, restoring lost jobs will be painstakingly slow.

The local sector has done much, as positively as it can and without malice, to engage our country’s leadership in efforts to find workable solutions to the crisis. Throughout these engagements it has been kept in mind that the crisis is not of anyone’s making. Yes, some decisions by the country’s leadership have been difficult to understand, but it’s all part of a process of grappling with an extremely difficult situation.

There has been talk of action by industry not because anyone has money to waste on litigation, or because of ill-feeling towards anyone, but because the situation is desperate.

But let’s be clear: we will find solutions only by seeing and treating one another as partners, not as rivals. Now is not the time for political bickering or mudslinging. It is time for clear-eyed leadership from all. We can also not afford to approach the task at hand, pressing as it is, with strategic myopia. We need to confront the crisis with the urgency it demands.

To stem the economic fallout we need workable solutions now. But without joining hands the breakthrough we all seek will elude us for a long time.

We have no better opportunity than now to address the future sustainability of this sector, including regarding broadening participation. That’s not a conversation we can defer any longer. Let’s rise to that challenge too.

Septi Bukula
Seeza Tourism SME Network

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Eased restrictions bring slight relief for tourism and hospitality sector

New concession likely to be insufficient to stem  crisis in a sector facing the loss of more than 400,000 jobs and R80bn in foreign receipts
National
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Predictions not rosy about SA in a post-Covid world

Economic crisis will weaken Cyril Ramaphosa’s position ahead of ANC 2022 elective conference
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Tourism department doesn’t understand sector

The minister is being protected after effectively spitting in the face of business
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Unfathomable lockdown decisions

Fighting Covid-19  seems secondary to political considerations and satisfying interest groups
Opinion
6 days ago

KGANKI MATABANE: Inclusive strategy needed to get small businesses back on their feet

Additional lending and cutting of red tape can promote growth and curb job losses
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Restrictions leave wildlife businesses in the wilderness

The government should compensate us for financial losses incurred because of its incompetence
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Spur’s fizzling sizzle is a tragedy
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Curbing public sector wages a test of ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Do you understand the game?
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: SA’s IMF loan carries echoes of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Not drinking and smoking is not saving ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Tourism relief fund must be increased and extended, OECD says

National

Eased restrictions bring slight relief for tourism and hospitality sector

National

LETTER: Tourism department doesn’t understand sector

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.