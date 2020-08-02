Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mogoeng’s rationale is silly

Chief justice omits to say Palestinians are the oppressed and Israelis the oppressors

02 August 2020 - 17:50
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says his statements were quoted out of context and that is the reason he has been vilified (“Public has a right to know judges’ strong views, says Mogoeng”, July 29).

Yet in his attempt to provide the missing context he descends into silliness, saying he loves everyone — Jews, Christians and Palestinians. Wonderful, but nowhere in his rambling defence does he state clearly that the Palestinians are the oppressed and the Israelis the oppressors. It’s akin to an observer of apartheid SA saying they love the Afrikaners and black people. So what? 

Then Mogoeng ventured into the issue of forgiveness. A man who regularly beats his wife can only be considered for forgiveness when he finally decides to stop. Again, in the case of SA only when the apartheid government decided to end its policy of discrimination did the question of forgiveness arise, and so we had the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. So the chief justice again presents a context that is plainly inappropriate.

Perhaps his most ridiculous contention is that SA can play a useful role as a mediator between the Israelis and Palestinians if we do not criticise either side and are therefore be regarded as an honest, unbiased broker; and given our success in reaching a negotiated settlement that ended apartheid, we thus have special skills to end this long-standing problem.

Mogoeng is either blissfully ignorant or wilfully blind to the developments over the past 27 years since the Israelis and Palestinians signed the Oslo Accord. Israel rejects or ignores all criticism from any quarter, and continues with its brutal oppression. So the chief justice’s suggestion that SA will be able to call on Israel to end its ethnic cleansing project is laughable.

Abie Dawjee
Isipingo Hills

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Rights body lodges complaint with JSC about Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Africa4Palestine says Mogoeng breached the judicial code of conduct as he became involved in a political controversy or activity
National
3 weeks ago

LETTER: In defence of Mogoeng Mogoeng

The state cannot order anyone, whatever their work, to be ‘secular’
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Constitutional expert Lawson Naidoo calls for the suspension of John Hlophe

Step is needed to ensure respect for the integrity of the judiciary, Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution  executive secretary says ...
National
4 weeks ago

LETTER: Lawson Naidoo’s ‘criticisms’ of chief justice are unreasonable

Mogoeng Mogoeng's point was that SA is remiss in failing to bring to bear its moral authority and experience to seek to bring about peace between ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Did Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments breach judicial code?

The chief justice’s statements display his commitment to the impartial resolution of the Israel/Palestine conflict, writes Mark Oppenheimer
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Spur’s fizzling sizzle is a tragedy
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Curbing public sector wages a test of ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Do you understand the game?
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TONY LEON: SA’s IMF loan carries echoes of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Not drinking and smoking is not saving ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Public has a right to know judges’ strong views, says Mogoeng

National

Committee to probe complaint against the chief justice

National

Rights body lodges complaint with JSC about Mogoeng’s Israel comments

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.