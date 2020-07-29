Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How to avert tragedy

The president must see that the ruling party is not fit to rule and should make way for a government of national unity

29 July 2020 - 15:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Your editorial on the government’s lockdown regulations (“Unfathomable lockdown decisions”, July 27) was to the point but lacked a critical element — the rank inanity of this administration and the path it will lead us down.

Like the tragic Greek hero Creon, President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to understand that the accumulation of power will not save him from the impending disaster that will envelop this country post-Covid.

He has already lost any credibility with the G-7 leadership, who now see him as weak and ineffectual. Any aid from the IMF will come with humiliating terms and conditions.

To save his presidency, Ramaphosa needs to undertake two key actions. First, an admission that the current cabinet has lost its virtue and that a government of national unity that is all-inclusive will be better placed to win back the faith of all its citizens. Second, that there is insufficient intellectual ability in the leadership and its gang of consultants to fashion a turnaround, and that any plan will be better crafted and executed by SA’s captains of industry.

Like the Aids pandemic, Covid-19 has created challenges most competent administrations would have struggled to contain. Ramaphosa ultimately needs to stop pretending that talk will sweep away the challenges, and learn from the axiom “never base your decisions on the advice of those who don’t have to deal with the consequences”.

John Catsicas
Via e-mail

