LETTER: Choose decency

We are at a critical crossroads, and if we don't have proper regard for each other, we are doomed

29 July 2020 - 14:37
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
What a pleasure to read Jonathan Cook’s most recent column (“Strong relationships can carry us through any downturn”, July 27).

Respect for others is needed now more than ever before. I believe the world is at a critical crossroad and the time is right to choose decency if we are to survive.

Alyson Rink
Constantia

