LETTER: Choose decency

What a pleasure to read Jonathan Cook’s most recent column (“Strong relationships can carry us through any downturn”, July 27).

Respect for others is needed now more than ever before. I believe the world is at a critical crossroad and the time is right to choose decency if we are to survive.

Alyson Rink

Constantia

