Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State self-destructs with public sector wage agreement

22 July 2020 - 16:55
National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane’s statement that it would be “fiscally untenable to continue expending increasingly scarce public finance resources on ballooning public service salaries” is correct, but the government knew that before the Covid-19 crisis hit (“Public sector wage hike unaffordable amid crisis, warns Treasury”, July 21).

For some reason the government, with its eyes wide open, went ahead and agreed with the public sector unions to pay above-inflation salary increases. Despite calls from the DA that such an agreement would be suicidal, the government in its “wisdom” decided to subject itself to this self-destructive behaviour.

Hopefully this folly has exposed the government for what it is. If people keep voting in the same individuals to perpetuate their reckless behaviour, they will keep getting the government they deserve.

Michael Bagraim, MP
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

WATCH: How unions have challenged government on wage hikes

Fedusa president Godfrey Selematsela talks to Business Day TV about the government’s refusal to increase wages
National
7 hours ago

State sticks to its guns on aborted pay deal

Decision to not implement wage increases has outraged public sector unions
National
2 days ago

State loses case to have arbitration over public wage bill delayed

Arbitration proceedings to settle the dispute at the PSCBC by some Cosatu public-sector unions will be able to continue
National
5 days ago

SA on track to get IMF loan by end of July

A letter of intent for the Covid-19 emergency loan has been drawn up for signature
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The Reserve Bank has the room to cut ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: SA needs to take the issues ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Nomvula Mokonyane disagrizzis
Opinion
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Amid the darkness of this ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Sentiment around wheat does a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.