LETTER: Flights of fancy?

John Fairwell’s letter (“Pravin Gordhan had accomplices in heist”, July 19) refers. The million-dollar question is: when will SAA be taking to the skies?

Only in 2021, when all the other international airlines have given up on scheduling regular flights to SA? Is that perhaps the idea behind this rescue, and dusting off the ashes? That there will be a monopoly on air routes?

Or do I have it all wrong and SAA will be ready by September/October, albeit with hardly an aircraft left to operate? Provided, of course, that the powers that be take heed of the disastrous effects on the entire hospitality and travel industry, should the borders remain in lockdown until 2021, as has been mentioned all too often.

Julie Fevrier

