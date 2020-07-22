Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Flights of fancy?

22 July 2020 - 16:22
Picture: SAA
Picture: SAA

John Fairwell’s letter (“Pravin Gordhan had accomplices in heist”, July 19) refers. The million-dollar question is: when will SAA be taking to the skies?

Only in 2021, when all the other international airlines have given up on scheduling regular flights to SA? Is that perhaps the idea behind this rescue, and dusting off the ashes? That there will be a monopoly on air routes?

Or do I have it all wrong and SAA will be ready by September/October, albeit with hardly an aircraft left to operate? Provided, of course, that the powers that be take heed of the disastrous effects on the entire hospitality and travel industry, should the borders remain in lockdown until 2021, as has been mentioned all too often.

Julie Fevrier
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Court to rule on who will pay costs in DA’s wrangle with Tito Mboweni

The DA tried to withdraw its case on Tuesday after receiving Mboweni’s affidavit in which he stated that he had no intention of bailing out SAA
National
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: SAA’s R10bn bailout — myth or reality?

Much confusion surrounds the positions of Pravin Gordhan and Tito Mboweni on the national carrier, but who will pay?
Opinion
2 days ago

Gordhan says state still finalising SAA funding plan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says investors have expressed interest
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The Reserve Bank has the room to cut ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: SA needs to take the issues ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CARTOON: Nomvula Mokonyane disagrizzis
Opinion
4.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Amid the darkness of this ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Sentiment around wheat does a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Deny the corpse a blood transfusion

Opinion / Letters

DA lodges court bid to block emergency funds for SAA

National

Treasury silent on role in SAA funding

National

DA says it will block ‘emergency’ funds for SAA

National

Treasury commits to ‘mobilise funds’ for SAA

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.