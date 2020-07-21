Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why not let people withdraw a part of pension savings in times of need?

Without regulations prescribing how pension fund assets are to be invested, pension funds have no reason to change their investment allocation from the current equilibrium

21 July 2020 - 13:11
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Much has been written about pension savings being used to fund domestic investment. Pension fund trustees are currently able to invest in infrastructure projects, and they do. Without regulations prescribing how pension fund assets are to be invested, pension funds have no reason to change their investment allocation from the current equilibrium.

The request for pension funds to stimulate the economy through investment in infrastructure may have been aimed at the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) trustees and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The economic and financial laws of risk and return apply to them as well: suboptimal investment allocation will eventually harm public sector workers, or taxpayers — those asked to pick up the shortfall.

Regulations — other than prescribing assets — can lead to changes in the “asset-class allocation equilibrium” — infrastructure investment can be increased through policies that improve after-tax returns (through tax advantages) and/or lower the risk (publicly shelving expropriation without compensation plans).

Regulations can also be used to help individuals help themselves. New Zealand's KiwiSaver pension system allows people to make withdrawals from their pension in times of financial hardship. When South Africans with defined contribution pension plans are retrenched, they can access some of their pension fund savings.

Why not extend this, and allow individuals to withdraw a portion of their pension savings if they can show evidence of need, say in a household where income has been meaningfully reduced due to job loss, reduced income from commissions or bonuses, or reduced income in the case of the self-employed? This may mean a later retirement date but at least 2020 will be more cheerful.

Greg Becker, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

What regulatory changes to use retirement funds to rebuild SA mean for your savings

Pension funds have a long-term interest in preserving the economic system in which they exist
Life
9 hours ago

Mantra for retirement: save, save and save again

If the retirement fund industry were to be marked for its performance, that would surely earn it an F
Money
2 days ago

SA growth ambitions hampered by low savings pool

Without more money tucked away locally, growing SA’s economy will be no easy task, says Stanlib
Economy
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan had accomplices in heist
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Zuma years will keep haunting us
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: SAA’s R10bn bailout — myth or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MANNY RIVERA: Gym industry tweaks protocols to ...
Opinion
5.
ANDILE NTINGI: After 22 years, state still has ...
Opinion

Related Articles

No reason entities that manage people’s data should not implement Popia now

Opinion

Oasis berated for holding back pension benefits of former employees

Money

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.