LETTER: Taking a knee is not enough for CSA

Cricket SA (CSA) CEO Jacques Faul sent a public message ahead of the Solidarity Cup match held in Centurion this past Saturday, reminding SA that CSA was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusivity, and touching on why CSA supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

A day earlier two former captains, Faf du Plessis and the current director of cricket at CSA, Graeme Smith, also came out in support of BLM. Very commendable!

However, Faul and other key decision-makers in the cricket fraternity, including Smith, wouldn’t have done this had it not been for the courage of speedster Lungi Ngidi. We know it was his comments that opened the door for current and former black cricketers to openly speak about the institutional racism in CSA and its franchises. Their stories are sad and unfortunate when one thinks of how sport has been used to drive a false narrative of unity for the country.

One could sense deep-seated anger at the system when Ashwell Prince and Alviro Petersen spoke earlier in the week. Makhaya Ntini’s story is particularly painful for me given his length of service to the country, having played more than 100 Tests and ODIs and taking more than 600 wickets across both formats over 13 years.

Ntini was no ordinary cricketer; he was the first black cricketer to play Test cricket after SA’s international re-admission following the fall of apartheid.

In many of our eyes, Ntini is a living legend, and all this time we thought he was this super-fit and happy individual who voluntarily chose to jog to the stadium when he was, in fact, running from racism in the team.

It is unthinkable that other legendary cricketers, such as Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, Shaun Pollock and Smith shared the same change room with Ntini during this time. Players may have taken a knee on Saturday, but it will be the actions of those in charge of cricket, especially Faul, Smith and Boucher, that will show their commitment to non-racialism and inclusivity. The nation will be watching.

Khaya Tyatya

Via e-mail

