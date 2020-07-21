Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA a fully committed member of the South

21 July 2020 - 16:30
China flags. Picture: REUTERS
China flags. Picture: REUTERS

I would agree that, as a middle power, SA needs a more sophisticated foreign policy to deal with the rise of China (“Tensions cloud China’s clout”, July 21). However, the recent decimation of China’s relationship with Australia, the UK, Canada and the US demonstrates a dynamic shift in the global power balance.

Your assessment that SA has managed to stay on the sidelines is incorrect. SA has been a Brics country since late 2009. President Cyril Ramaphosa attending the Extraordinary China-Africa Solidarity Summit against Covid-19 as the chair of the AU positions us a fully committed member of the South.

We are not on the side of the West, with Australia, the UK, the US or the EU hoping the storm will blow over and balance will ensue. The storm is unlikely to blow over, as even if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election he will likely continue to pressure China. The US-China conflict is a structural one, not as a result of Donald Trump’s whims.

SA’s concern is not to manage its relations with China. It is to have enough strategic ambiguity so it can manage relations with the West going forward.

Dr Steven Kuo 
Gordon Institute of Business Science

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Tensions cloud China’s clout

But its ever-growing clout means trade partners such as SA may have to take sides in escalating tensions with other big powers
Opinion
13 hours ago

China says UK banning Huawei will ‘come at a cost’

Beijing calls Britain ‘America’s dupe’ as the country pledges to remove the tech giant from its 5G networks
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan had accomplices in heist
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Zuma years will keep haunting us
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: SAA’s R10bn bailout — myth or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MANNY RIVERA: Gym industry tweaks protocols to ...
Opinion
5.
ANDILE NTINGI: After 22 years, state still has ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.