LETTER: Reader’s take on SOE meddling a breath of fresh air

The headline on Nyaniso Qwesha’s letter (“Black executives overlooked”, July 16) gives the impression that the old worn-out saw of racial vs performance criteria was his theme.

Actually, his worthy letter takes issue with political/ministerial interference with CEOs at state-owned entities (SOEs). He points out that this damaging government meddling is harmful to the black professionals the governing party claims to affirm, and given mountains of evidence, is also destructive to the SOEs. His complaint applies to all CEOs in SOEs, irrespective of race.

We live in an era, 26 years after majority rule, when it seems difficult to shake off the emotional tendency to perceive the ghost of apartheid behind every failure, problem or challenge. It is therefore refreshing to encounter a view that an ideology that allows such state meddling in enterprise could be an obstacle to the successful performance of professionals of any race.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West

