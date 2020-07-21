Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reader’s take on SOE meddling a breath of fresh air

21 July 2020 - 16:58
Denel company logo, Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Denel company logo, Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The headline on Nyaniso Qwesha’s letter (“Black executives overlooked”, July 16) gives the impression that the old worn-out saw of racial vs performance criteria was his theme.

Actually, his worthy letter takes issue with political/ministerial interference with CEOs at state-owned entities (SOEs). He points out that this damaging government meddling is harmful to the black professionals the governing party claims to affirm, and given mountains of evidence, is also destructive to the SOEs. His complaint applies to all CEOs in SOEs, irrespective of race.

We live in an era, 26 years after majority rule, when it seems difficult to shake off the emotional tendency to perceive the ghost of apartheid behind every failure, problem or challenge. It is therefore refreshing to encounter a view that an ideology that allows such state meddling in enterprise could be an obstacle to the successful performance of professionals of any race.

Gavin Barnett 
Somerset West

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Denel CEO resigns after less than two years in the job

‘Denel will appoint an interim group CEO shortly,’ the company says
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: The Gordhan-Mboweni SAA saga, part 5, or is it 6?

Despite the impression that has been created, the Treasury hasn’t agreed to write a R10bn cheque
Opinion
4 days ago

Treasury commits to ‘mobilise funds’ for SAA

The ministers of public enterprises and finance have committed themselves ‘to mobilise funding to create a viable and sustainable national airline’
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan had accomplices in heist
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Zuma years will keep haunting us
Opinion / Letters
3.
CAROL PATON: SAA’s R10bn bailout — myth or ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MANNY RIVERA: Gym industry tweaks protocols to ...
Opinion
5.
ANDILE NTINGI: After 22 years, state still has ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.